AIOU Strengthens Media Education By Updating Curriculum
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Keeping in view the evolving demand of media industry, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) strengthened media education, bringing updates to the curriculum and launching new program.
According to press release, AIOU has approved the launch of a new BS (Face-to-Face) Media and Communication Studies program along with 10 certificate courses. This decision was made in a meeting of the "Committee of Courses of the Department of Mass Communication" held here on Friday under the chairmanship of the head of department, Dr. Bakht Rawan.
Along with this, amendments were also made in the already running BS, MPhil and PhD programs in accordance with the policies of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the recommendations of the National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC).
The Committee also formally approved the new course outlines for all three levels (BS, MS, and PhD).
The Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, also attended the meeting.
He appreciated the services of the department of mass communication, saying that
I congratulate the Head of Department, Dr. Bakht Rawan and his team for including contemporary courses and launching new programs.
"This development will prove to be a guarantee of success for students in the professional field," he said.
He further stated that the participation of the Vice Chancellor of Gomal University, Professor Dr. Zafar Iqbal, was commendable and would help promote collaboration between educational institutions.
Professor Dr. Zafar Iqbal showed deep interest in the proceedings of the committee, played an active role and presented several important and forward-looking suggestions which were highly appreciated by the members of the Committee.
Other external experts present at the meeting included Professor Dr. Zafar Iqbal (Vice Chancellor, Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan), Professor Dr. Noshina Saleem (Chairperson, Department of Communication and Media Research, Punjab University), and Professor Dr. Zahid Yousaf (Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Gujrat).
On this occasion, Director Academic Planning and Course Production, Dr. Zahid Majeed, provided detailed guidance to the Committee regarding the University’s policies and academic development.
At the beginning of the meeting, Head of the Department of Mass Communication, Dr. Bakht Rawan, said:
“In view of the rapid development of media and its changing requirements, curriculum reforms are the need of the hour. Our objective is to equip students with modern media technology, research, and professional skills so that they can become more effective and productive in the professional field.”
Recent Stories
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghizer, several villages submerged
Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..
Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..
German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2
WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, China reaffirm ‘All-Weather Strategic Partnership’ during 6th Strategic Dialogue: FO S ..13 seconds ago
-
AIOU strengthens media education by updating curriculum20 seconds ago
-
Father, Son drown while crossing Indus River in DI Khan24 seconds ago
-
Capacity building workshop held in Maneshra to enhance police officers’ skills10 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh Police clinch top positions in Punjab Police Inter-District Games 202510 minutes ago
-
KP Govt announces food package for flood affectees10 minutes ago
-
11th Hukoomat Nahi Khidmat camp held in Muzaffargarh10 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets former Belgium PM, discusses climate change, Kashmir issue20 minutes ago
-
Rising enrollments put pressure on Capital’s govt schools30 minutes ago
-
CM KP announces commendation for Rescue 1122 Spokesperson30 minutes ago
-
DC for strict action against illegal mining of placer gold40 minutes ago
-
Training sessions held for polio UCMOs and area in-charges ahead of drive in Abbottabad40 minutes ago