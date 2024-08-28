AIOU strives to reach poor strata across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is making significant strides in enhancing access to education nationwide.

According to AIOU, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has undertaken a series of high-profile visits to remote and underserved regions, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, and various overlooked areas in Punjab.

These efforts underscore the university's commitment to reaching every aspiring student, regardless of their location, it added.

During these visits, Professor Dr. Mahmood, accompanied by Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan, Director General of Regional Services, and Syed Zia-ul-Hussain, Director of Admissions, engaged with local communities and addressed gatherings of students.

The discussions focused on the university's educational offerings and the support available to students, emphasizing the importance of education and the opportunities provided by AIOU.

This initiative reflects AIOU's dedication to expanding educational access and ensuring that no potential student is left behind. The university aims to integrate out-of-school children into the educational system and increase overall student enrollment.