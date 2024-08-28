AIOU Strives To Reach Poor Strata Across Country
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is making significant strides in enhancing access to education nationwide.
According to AIOU, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has undertaken a series of high-profile visits to remote and underserved regions, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, and various overlooked areas in Punjab.
These efforts underscore the university's commitment to reaching every aspiring student, regardless of their location, it added.
During these visits, Professor Dr. Mahmood, accompanied by Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan, Director General of Regional Services, and Syed Zia-ul-Hussain, Director of Admissions, engaged with local communities and addressed gatherings of students.
The discussions focused on the university's educational offerings and the support available to students, emphasizing the importance of education and the opportunities provided by AIOU.
This initiative reflects AIOU's dedication to expanding educational access and ensuring that no potential student is left behind. The university aims to integrate out-of-school children into the educational system and increase overall student enrollment.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted10 minutes ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation20 minutes ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition20 minutes ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister30 minutes ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts38 minutes ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts38 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)38 minutes ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik52 minutes ago
-
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor52 minutes ago
-
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation52 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death1 hour ago
-
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals1 hour ago