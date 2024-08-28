Open Menu

AIOU Strives To Reach Poor Strata Across Country

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM

AIOU strives to reach poor strata across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is making significant strides in enhancing access to education nationwide.

According to AIOU, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood has undertaken a series of high-profile visits to remote and underserved regions, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sindh, and various overlooked areas in Punjab.

These efforts underscore the university's commitment to reaching every aspiring student, regardless of their location, it added.

During these visits, Professor Dr. Mahmood, accompanied by Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan, Director General of Regional Services, and Syed Zia-ul-Hussain, Director of Admissions, engaged with local communities and addressed gatherings of students.

The discussions focused on the university's educational offerings and the support available to students, emphasizing the importance of education and the opportunities provided by AIOU.

This initiative reflects AIOU's dedication to expanding educational access and ensuring that no potential student is left behind. The university aims to integrate out-of-school children into the educational system and increase overall student enrollment.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Punjab Student Nasir Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

38 minutes ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

38 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

38 minutes ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

52 minutes ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

52 minutes ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

52 minutes ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

52 minutes ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

52 minutes ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

1 hour ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

1 hour ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

1 hour ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan