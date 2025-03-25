Open Menu

AIOU Students Included In Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme: Regional Director AIOU

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 11:10 AM

AIOU students included in Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme: Regional Director AIOU

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Great news for the students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) as the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has included the students of the university in the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme, under which deserving and merit-based students would be provided with laptops, the official sources said.

Disclosing this, Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Mirpur AJK region, Faisal Shehzad, quoting the Varsity management, told APP here that the initiative would prove to be a significant milestone for students associated with the distance education system. "It will further enhance online learning opportunities, enabling students to continue their academic activities more effectively with the help of modern technology.

The provision of laptops will also facilitate e-learning, research, and practical assignments, positively impacting students' academic performance", he added.

Faisal Shehzad while lauding the decision, continued that the university had always strived for the welfare of its students, and the inclusion in this scheme would benefit thousands of the university's students.

He further added that such initiatives were the need of the hour for promoting digital education, and this step by the government reflected an education-friendly policy.

The university students, of Mirpur AJK Regional campus have meanwhile also expressed their joy over this decision, stating that this initiative would help make their educational journey easier and more effective.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his pal ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis

9 hours ago
 Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramada ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering

9 hours ago
 Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board

9 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..

10 hours ago
 Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 bill ..

Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..

11 hours ago
 Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering ..

Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism

11 hours ago
 Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for L ..

Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore

11 hours ago
 China economic resilience, growth strategy continu ..

China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital

11 hours ago
 Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted ..

Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan