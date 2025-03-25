AIOU Students Included In Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme: Regional Director AIOU
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 11:10 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Great news for the students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) as the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has included the students of the university in the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme, under which deserving and merit-based students would be provided with laptops, the official sources said.
Disclosing this, Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Mirpur AJK region, Faisal Shehzad, quoting the Varsity management, told APP here that the initiative would prove to be a significant milestone for students associated with the distance education system. "It will further enhance online learning opportunities, enabling students to continue their academic activities more effectively with the help of modern technology.
The provision of laptops will also facilitate e-learning, research, and practical assignments, positively impacting students' academic performance", he added.
Faisal Shehzad while lauding the decision, continued that the university had always strived for the welfare of its students, and the inclusion in this scheme would benefit thousands of the university's students.
He further added that such initiatives were the need of the hour for promoting digital education, and this step by the government reflected an education-friendly policy.
The university students, of Mirpur AJK Regional campus have meanwhile also expressed their joy over this decision, stating that this initiative would help make their educational journey easier and more effective.
