Open Menu

AIOU Students To Be Included In PM’s Laptop Scheme: NA Assured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM

AIOU students to be included in PM’s Laptop Scheme: NA assured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday assured the National Assembly that students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) would be included in the Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme.

Responding to a Calling Attention notice raised by Shahida Begum regarding the non-inclusion of AIOU students in the Prime Minister’s laptop scheme, the minister said that the final decision has yet to be taken about the PM’s Laptop Scheme.

However, the minister assured the assembly that these concerns would be addressed in the final decision-making process.

Siddiqui clarified that while a final decision is yet to be made, the government is committed to ensuring AIOU students benefit from the program.

He highlighted that the PM’s Laptop Scheme, initiated in 2013, has previously distributed over 10,000 laptops to students, including those from AIOU and Virtual University (VU).

He acknowledged that while AIOU students received laptops in 2015-16, the allocation in 2022-23 was redirected to students in Balochistan based on a decision by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Shahida Begum, while raising the calling attention notice, emphasized that many AIOU students come from underprivileged backgrounds, particularly in remote areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She pointed out that these students, especially those enrolled in PhD and MPhil programs, rely heavily on laptops for their research work. Given their financial challenges, she urged that at least PhD and MPhil students from AIOU be prioritized in the upcoming laptop distribution.

APP/raz-zah

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Khalid Maqbool Allama Iqbal Open University From Government

Recent Stories

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

10 minutes ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

13 minutes ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

22 hours ago
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

22 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

22 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan