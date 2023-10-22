Open Menu

AIOU Students Urge VC To Simplify Online Registration, Enrollment Procedure

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The current students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) have urged the Vice Chancellor Dr Nasir Mahmood to make the online registration and enrollment procedure of admissions in the new semester.

Talking to APP, the students also demanded to revive the manual procedure of admissions and registration as they were facing immense problems in enrollment and uploading assignments.

The students were of the view, that they could not register for next semester due to the absence of manual procedure, lengthy enrollment process and poor internet facilities particularly in far-flung areas of the country.

"They have to pay a handsome amount to the bookshops and photocopy shops for online registration and generating fee challan" they added.

Meanwhile, a student Ambreen Shahid told this news agency that in an era of such inflation, they have to pay Rs 100-200 to the bookshops for uploading their assignments on the AAGHI LMS Portal of the university.

“Mostly, middle and poor people take admission in AIOU for the sake of acquiring education but their wishes are continuously dashing down with such a laborious and difficult enrollment process,” she said.

Another student, Riffat Iqbal said that earlier there was a manual system of admission and course registration which has totally been abandoned now.

The university enhanced the hardship of continuous students of the varsity through the new system, she added.

She said the new enrollment procedure has also caused a decrease in the enrollment of new students as they have to spend more time and money on uploading assignments and enrolling in the next semesters.

Naveed Baloch who belongs to Balochistan while commenting on the issue, said that he is very disappointed in taking admission to the university due to poor internet connectivity in our area and the difficult university's online enrollment system, he is facing immense problems with generating fee vouchers and course enrollment.

“We have to wait for generating a fee voucher and then able to deposit the fee,” he regretted.

Zahid Abbasi urged the VC to revive the old manual mechanism besides the online system which would not only reduce the agonies of the students but also help enhance a number of students’ enrollment.

