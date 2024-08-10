Open Menu

AIOU Sukkur Campus Announces Admissions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Campus Sukkur, Syed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi on Saturday has announced that admissions for the Fall Semester-2024 had commenced and the last date for submission of admission forms is August 20, 2024.

According to the announcement, various programs are offered including BS (4-year, 2.5-year, and 2-year) , MS, MPhil, MBA /MPA and PhD programs. In BS programs subjects included Botany, Chemistry, Environmental Sciences, Instructional Design and Technology, Mathematics, Physics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Microbiology and Statistics.

Similarly, MS/M.Phil included subjects of Islamic Studies, English, Pakistan Studies, Agricultural Technology, Chemistry, Environmental Design, Mathematics, Microbiology, Statistics and Iqbal Studies.

Admissions in Ph.D. included Islamic Studies (General/Interfaith/Seerat-un-Nabi), Mass Communication, Chemistry, and Environmental Design. Besides, admissions in MBA (2-year and 1.5-year), Commonwealth MBA, and MPA are also open.

Additionally,according to announcement, the admissions in Matric/FA (General/Dars-e-Nizami), I. Com and Certificate Courses (Matric/FA) are also open.

The last date for submission of forms for Matric/FA and Certificate Courses is September 5, 2024.

The interested students have been advised to visit the university's website at ( https://online.aiou.edu.pk ) or contact the Regional Campus Sukkur.

