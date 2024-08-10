AIOU Sukkur Campus Announces Admissions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Campus Sukkur, Syed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi on Saturday has announced that admissions for the Fall Semester-2024 had commenced and the last date for submission of admission forms is August 20, 2024.
According to the announcement, various programs are offered including BS (4-year, 2.5-year, and 2-year) , MS, MPhil, MBA /MPA and PhD programs. In BS programs subjects included Botany, Chemistry, Environmental Sciences, Instructional Design and Technology, Mathematics, Physics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Microbiology and Statistics.
Similarly, MS/M.Phil included subjects of Islamic Studies, English, Pakistan Studies, Agricultural Technology, Chemistry, Environmental Design, Mathematics, Microbiology, Statistics and Iqbal Studies.
Admissions in Ph.D. included Islamic Studies (General/Interfaith/Seerat-un-Nabi), Mass Communication, Chemistry, and Environmental Design. Besides, admissions in MBA (2-year and 1.5-year), Commonwealth MBA, and MPA are also open.
Additionally,according to announcement, the admissions in Matric/FA (General/Dars-e-Nizami), I. Com and Certificate Courses (Matric/FA) are also open.
The last date for submission of forms for Matric/FA and Certificate Courses is September 5, 2024.
The interested students have been advised to visit the university's website at ( https://online.aiou.edu.pk ) or contact the Regional Campus Sukkur.
Recent Stories
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts on to ensure policies’ blessings at grassroots level2 minutes ago
-
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories21 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans horns, whistles ahead of Independence Day22 minutes ago
-
Man booked for filing wrong complaint22 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat handles 132 emergencies last week22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Parliament championed critical legislation on gender violence, women empowerment: Speak ..32 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 157.8 kg drugs; arrests six accused32 minutes ago
-
Mountaineer Murad Sadpara tragically passes away42 minutes ago
-
Six including three children killed in road mishap42 minutes ago
-
President Zardari mourns passing of mountaineer Murad Sadpara42 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem' s success a new chapter for Pakistan sports: DG PSB52 minutes ago
-
Naqvi extends heartfelt message on International Youth Day1 hour ago