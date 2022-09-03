AIOU Sukkur campus establishes free medical camp for flood affactees

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Sukkur campus on Saturday established a free medical treatment camp in rain and flood affected district Sukkur at front of Women University, National Highway Rohri.

Additional Regional Director, AIOU Sukkur Campus, is personally supervising the medical camp to ensure provision of treatment to injured and ailing people affected by heavy rains and deadly flooding. Staff of AIOU Sukkur campus would remain present at the medical camp to supervise the arrangements.