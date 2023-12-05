Open Menu

AIOU Sukkur Campus Hosts Friendly Cricket Match

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

AIOU Sukkur Campus hosts friendly cricket match

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) In commemoration of its Golden Jubilee, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Campus organized a Friendly Cricket Match at the Cricket Ground Saleh Pat. The event, hosted by Regional Campus Sukkur, brought together cricket enthusiasts and community leaders for a day of spirited competition and camaraderie.

The ceremony commenced with a joint inauguration by Chairman, Town Committee Saleh Pat, Syed Qalandar Bux Shah Rizvi and Regional Director AIOU, Sukkur Syed Atta Hussain Musavi here on Tuesday. The dignitaries shared a handshake with the participating players, symbolizing the unity and sportsmanship at the heart of the event.

The enthusiastic audience witnessed an exciting match, expressing their admiration for AIOU's initiative in organizing such a positive and healthy event in Saleh Pat.

Mr Atta Hussain Musavi, in his address to the audience and players, underscored the importance of education for the enrichment of life and the well-being of our beloved families, alongside the joy of sports.

As a token of appreciation, Musavi distributed certificates of participation to all players and presented trophies and Suvainor Mugs to the respective team captains. The awards ceremony added an extra layer of festivity, acknowledging the outstanding efforts of the participants.

The Golden Jubilee Celebrations at Allama Iqbal Open University continue to resonate with meaningful events, promoting the values of education, sportsmanship, and community engagement.

AIOU looks forward to further contributions to the academic and social fabric of the region in the years to come.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Education Sukkur Allama Iqbal Open University Gold Event All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for ..

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

14 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

14 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

14 hours ago
Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

14 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

14 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

14 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

14 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

14 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan