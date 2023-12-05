AIOU Sukkur Campus hosts friendly cricket match

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) In commemoration of its Golden Jubilee, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Campus organized a Friendly Cricket Match at the Cricket Ground Saleh Pat. The event, hosted by Regional Campus Sukkur, brought together cricket enthusiasts and community leaders for a day of spirited competition and camaraderie.

The ceremony commenced with a joint inauguration by Chairman, Town Committee Saleh Pat, Syed Qalandar Bux Shah Rizvi and Regional Director AIOU, Sukkur Syed Atta Hussain Musavi here on Tuesday. The dignitaries shared a handshake with the participating players, symbolizing the unity and sportsmanship at the heart of the event.

The enthusiastic audience witnessed an exciting match, expressing their admiration for AIOU's initiative in organizing such a positive and healthy event in Saleh Pat.

Mr Atta Hussain Musavi, in his address to the audience and players, underscored the importance of education for the enrichment of life and the well-being of our beloved families, alongside the joy of sports.

As a token of appreciation, Musavi distributed certificates of participation to all players and presented trophies and Suvainor Mugs to the respective team captains. The awards ceremony added an extra layer of festivity, acknowledging the outstanding efforts of the participants.

The Golden Jubilee Celebrations at Allama Iqbal Open University continue to resonate with meaningful events, promoting the values of education, sportsmanship, and community engagement.

AIOU looks forward to further contributions to the academic and social fabric of the region in the years to come.