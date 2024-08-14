Open Menu

AIOU Sukkur Celebrates I Day With Enthusiasm

Published August 14, 2024

AIOU Sukkur celebrates I Day with enthusiasm

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in Sukkur Region Wednesday celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day with great fervor and patriotism.

The campus was adorned with national flags, and a series of events were organized to commemorate this significant occasion.

The day began with a flag-raising ceremony, where the national flag was hoisted by Additional Regional Director Atta Hussain Musvi, in the presence of senior faculty, staff, and students.

This was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

In a bid to promote environmental sustainability and beauty, a plantation drive was also initiated, where 300 plants were planted on the campus premises.

This initiative aimed to contribute to a greener and healthier environment.

Speaking the occasion, Musvi said, "We are proud to celebrate our nation's independence and reaffirm our commitment to its progress and prosperity."

"Today's events are a testament to our university's dedication to fostering patriotism, environmental consciousness, and community engagement," he added.

Ex DG BISP, Dr G Bughio,Prof. ShamsUddin Kalwar and others spoke on the occasion.

The celebrations concluded with a sense of national pride and renewed commitment to the country's development.

