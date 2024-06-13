Open Menu

AIOU Sukkur Region Extends Course Registration Deadline For Reappearing In Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM

AIOU Sukkur region extends course registration deadline for reappearing in exams

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Regional Director, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Region, Syed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi on Thursday announced a reappearing in exams the course registration deadline until June 27, 2024.

This extension applies to students who did not pass their matriculation or FA exams and received FER-1 or FER-2 results in the Autumn 2023 semester, said a release on Thursday.

According to Musvi, the FER1 signifies the first re-appearance in the final exam, while FER2 indicates the second chance.

Students can obtain more information about reappearing in exams from the AIOU regional office Sukkur.

He said that a new schedule was also issued for the postponed examinations on Youm-e-Takbeer due to law and order issues.

The postponed exams will now be held on June 28 in the exam center of the AIOU Regional Campus Sukkur. The new date sheet has been uploaded on the university's website.

