AIOU Sukkur Regional Center to commence exams from April 23

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Regional Center conducting examinations of Associate degree (B.A, B.Com), BBA, B.Ed, and BS programs offered in the autumn 2023 semester from April 23, 2023.

The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portals.

Sukkur AIOU Regional Director, Syed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi on Monday has instructed his subordinates to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the examinations.

The AIOU Sukkur center has been established in nearby vicinities of the students. For students in remote or backward areas without internet access, or those facing difficulties applying online, manual applications for B.A, B.Com, and B.Ed programs can be submitted at regional office Sukkur near Arore University Sukkur.