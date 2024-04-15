Open Menu

AIOU Sukkur Regional Center To Commence Exams From April 23

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

AIOU Sukkur Regional Center to commence exams from April 23

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur Regional Center conducting examinations of Associate degree (B.A, B.Com), BBA, B.Ed, and BS programs offered in the autumn 2023 semester from April 23, 2023.

The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portals.

Sukkur AIOU Regional Director, Syed Atta Hussain Shah Musvi on Monday has instructed his subordinates to ensure transparency and provide all facilities to the students during the examinations.

The AIOU Sukkur center has been established in nearby vicinities of the students. For students in remote or backward areas without internet access, or those facing difficulties applying online, manual applications for B.A, B.Com, and B.Ed programs can be submitted at regional office Sukkur near Arore University Sukkur.

Related Topics

Internet Sukkur Allama Iqbal Open University April All From

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

51 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

3 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

3 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

3 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

4 hours ago
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

4 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

4 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

5 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan