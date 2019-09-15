AIOU takes new initiative launching ten BS programs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) took an initiative launching ten BS (Four-year) programs, keeping in view the new emerging academic trends and the market-based students' needs.

The decision to this effect was taken by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum on the recommendations of the University's Academic Council,said a press release issued here.

The ten programs are: library and Information Sciences, Gender and Women Studies, Islamic Studies, Arabic, Mass Communication, urdu, English, Pakistan Studies, Accounting and Finance and Instructional Design and Technology.

According to Director Admissions, October 15 is the last date for receiving the applications for admission in these programs, which have been offered for whole of the country.

Eight programs have been introduced in line with Open Distance Learning system, while the two programs-Accounting and Finance and Instructional Design and Technology are on basis of blended and E-Learning mode.

Recently, first time in the history of AIOU, a comprehensive annual academic Calendar has been put in place that facilitates the overall learning system, including timely holding of admissions, examination and books' mailing process.

While carrying out the University's semesters, Spring and Autumn, separate dates were fixed for arranging Matric/intermediate, Graduate and post-Graduates admissions and exams in order to facilitate the students and bringing transparency in the whole process.

Gradually, a digitalized and Online system were being implemented to provide efficient services to the students at their door-step, in line with new modern-day requirements.

Meanwhile, the University's 49 regional offices were being empowered, enabling them to provide best possible academic facilities and learning environment to its around 1.4 million students.

As per the vision of the Vice Chancellor, the University's academic ranking in term of credibility of its degrees and certificates were being upgraded, through all possible means, particularly by learning from the experience and academic practices of international institutions.