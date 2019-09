AIOU takes new initiative of launching ten BS programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal OpenUniversity (AIOU) took an initiative launching ten BS (Four-year) programs, keeping in view thenew emerging academic trends and themarket-based students needs.

The decision to this effect was taken by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum on the recommendations of the University's Academic Council.

The ten programs are library and Information Sciences, Gender and Women Studies, Islamic Studies, Arabic, Mass Communication, urdu, English,PakistanStudies, Accounting and Finance and Instructional Design and Technology.

According to Director Admissions, October 15 is thelast date for receiving the applications for admissionin these programs, which have been offered forthe whole country. Eight programs have been introduced in line with OpenDistance Learning system, while the two programs-Accounting and Finance and Instructional Designand Technology are on basis of blended and E-Learning mode.

Recently, first time in the history of AIOU, a comprehensive annual academic Calendar has been put in place that facilitates the overall learning system, includingtimely holding of admissions, examination andbooks mailing process.

While carrying out the Universitys semesters, Springand Autumn, separate dates were fixedforarrangingMatric/intermediate, Graduate and post-Graduates admissions and exams in order to facilitate the students and bringing transparency in thewhole process. Gradually, a digitalized and Online system were beingimplemented to provide efficient services to thestudents at their door-step, in line with new modern-day requirements.

Meanwhile, the Universitys 49 regional offices werebeing empowered, enabling them toprovide bestpossible academic facilities and learningenvironment to its around 1.4 million students.Asper the vision of the Vice Chancellor, theUniversity's academic ranking in term of credibility of its degrees and certificates were beingupgraded, through all possible means, particularly by learning from the experience and academic practices of international institutions.