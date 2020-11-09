A team of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) visited the tomb of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid a floral wreath on the grave national poet and offered Fateha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A team of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) visited the tomb of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid a floral wreath on the grave national poet and offered Fateha.

The team was comprised of members of both Academic Staff Association (ASA) and Employees Welfare Association (EWA) and headed by Zia Baloch, General Secretary of ASA, a press release on Monday said.

Professor Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor of AIOU in his message on the occasion of 143rd birth anniversary of great poet and philosopher has said that "AIOU is named after the national poet Allama Iqbal, and the university is making all out efforts to promote his vision and thoughts through academic pursuits".

He said that dissemination of the message of "Khudi" of the great philosopher among the new generation for nation-building, national unity, and national integrity is need of the hour.

He informed that AIOU has established a special "Iqbal Corner" in Central library at the main campus where students and scholars can study and conduct research on the philosophy, and literary and poetry contributions of Iqbal.

The Department of Iqbaliat of the University has recently launched a research journal "Kulyaat-e-Iqbal".