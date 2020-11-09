UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Team Laid Floral Wreath On Iqbal's Grave

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:28 PM

AIOU team laid floral wreath on Iqbal's grave

A team of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) visited the tomb of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid a floral wreath on the grave national poet and offered Fateha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A team of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) visited the tomb of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid a floral wreath on the grave national poet and offered Fateha.

The team was comprised of members of both Academic Staff Association (ASA) and Employees Welfare Association (EWA) and headed by Zia Baloch, General Secretary of ASA, a press release on Monday said.

Professor Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor of AIOU in his message on the occasion of 143rd birth anniversary of great poet and philosopher has said that "AIOU is named after the national poet Allama Iqbal, and the university is making all out efforts to promote his vision and thoughts through academic pursuits".

He said that dissemination of the message of "Khudi" of the great philosopher among the new generation for nation-building, national unity, and national integrity is need of the hour.

He informed that AIOU has established a special "Iqbal Corner" in Central library at the main campus where students and scholars can study and conduct research on the philosophy, and literary and poetry contributions of Iqbal.

The Department of Iqbaliat of the University has recently launched a research journal "Kulyaat-e-Iqbal".

Related Topics

Allama Muhammad Iqbal Allama Iqbal Open University All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Malaysia reports 972 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new dea ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims three more lives, infects 665 othe ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Embassy Beijing observes Iqbal Day with t ..

1 minute ago

Russian Lower Chamber's Energy Committee Favors Ap ..

1 minute ago

US dollar falls to Rs 158. 91

17 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Says Looking Forward to Working With ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.