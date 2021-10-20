UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Announce Matric/Inter Results In November

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will announce the results of Matriculation and Intermediate programmes offered in Apring semester 2021 in mid-November.

The examinations for these programmes ended in the second week of October, a press release on Wednesday said.

According to Controller Examinations, Dr Tauqir Ahmad, the examinations of the postgraduate programmes offered in the second phase will begin in November, while the final examinations for the face-to-face programmes for semester Autumn 2021 will take place in December.

It is pertinent to mention here that Matric, FA, BA and, Associate degree examinations of overseas students have already started and instructions have been issued to the students in this regard.

