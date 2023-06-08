AIOU to assist UoS in digitization: Dr. Irshad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :A nine-member delegation of University of Sargodha (UoS) visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) yesterday.

The delegation expressed their desire to get guidance and help from AIOU in the digitization process of Sargodha University after assessing the digitization process of the AIOU, a press release on Thursday said.

The delegation was led by Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Dr. Ghulam Abbas Gondal. Dean Faculty of Sciences, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmed Arshad represented the Vice Chancellor, AIOU Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

Dr. Irshad briefed the delegation about the digitization process, profile, and progress of AIOU.

He said that AIOU is the first university in South Asia whose entire system has been digitized for the convenience of students.

Dr. Irshad added that Sargodha University should study and analyze our model and they should adopt online mode as it is convenient and feasible for them.

The delegation included the Director IT, Dr. Mohammad Ilyas, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell, Dr. Saira Azhar, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Muhammad Bashir, and other officers from Sargodha university.

Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmed Khan, Director ORIC, Dr. Muhammad Latif Gondal, Director IET, Prof. Dr. Tanzeela Nabil, Additional Director, ICT, Arshad Manzoor, Director Admission, Syed Zia Ul Hussain Naqvi, Controller of Examinations, Mian Muhammad Riaz and other principal officers from AIOU were also present in the meeting.

Dr. Ghulam Abbas Gondal said that we will submit a report to the competent authority after understanding the digitization model of AIOU.

The delegation also visited the Institute of Educational Technology, ICT, Data Center, and Student Facilitation Center of AIOU.