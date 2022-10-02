UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Award Cash Prizes To Winners Of Independence Day Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is organizing prize distribution ceremony to award cash prizes to the winners of Independence Day celebration.

Final competition amongst the winners will be held on Monday (Oct. 3, 2022) in the university auditorium, a press release has said.

AIOU has celebrated Independence Day with patriotic zeal and zest to keep its tradition alive.

However, the Independence Day celebrations were unique in the sense that these were not only limited to August 14, 2022 but the entire month of August witnessed a diverse range of activities exhibiting a deep sense of patriotism and recognition of real value of independence.

The wide range of activities included consciousness raising walks, special seminars, competitions of patriotic songs, speeches, quiz competitions, paintings and essay writing competitions which not only highlighted significance of freedom but also commemorated sacrifices made by the leaders and masses during the freedom fighting movement to achieve an independent homeland for the Muslims of Indo Pak Subcontinent.

Rana Tariq Javed, Director, Directorate of Students Advisory and Counseling Services informed that all the position holders of said above competitions, have been informed to participate in the ceremony via SMS, telephone calls and emails.

Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum will preside over. Registear, Raja Umer Younus, Director Student Afaairs, Rana Tariq Javed, faculty member and principal officers will attend the ceremony.

A documentary based on August celebrations will also be presented for the audience.

