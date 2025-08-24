Open Menu

AIOU To Begin MS/MPhil, PhD Admission Tests From August 25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM

AIOU to begin MS/MPhil, PhD admission tests from August 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced the schedule of entry tests for the admissions of MS, MPhil and PhD programs with setting up test centers in five major cities.

According to the University’s spokesperson on Sunday, the tests would be begin on Monday, august 25 and continued for four days under four faculty programs, said a press release.

"The Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies test will be held on august 25, the Faculty of Social Sciences on August 26, the Faculty of Sciences on August 27 and the Faculty of Education on August 28. All tests will start simultaneously at 9:00 in the morning," he said.

On the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood, test centers have been established in five major cities including Islamabad (Main Campus), Gilgit-Baltistan, Multan, Karachi and Quetta regional campuses to facilitate students, so that, they could appear at the nearest center of their choice, he underscored.

The University administration has confirmed that all necessary arrangements for the entry tests have been completed, he said, emphasizing that transparency and merit must be observed strictly.

The spokesperson further stated that AIOU remains committed to its mission of promoting research and higher education and these entry tests opened new opportunities for future researchers and scholars.

