AIOU To Close Admissions For Its Matric, FA Programs On Monday

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2022 | 02:20 PM

AIOU to close admissions for its Matric, FA programs on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set March 7 (Monday) as the last day for admissions offered in the spring 2022 semester including Matric, FA and I.Com programs.

According to Director admissions Syed Zia Ul Hasnain, continuing students could enroll themselves in these programs till march 21.

The admission forms and prospectuses for these programs are available on the University's website, regional offices and main campus.

It is pertinent to mention here that students have the facility to apply manually or through online mode in these programs. In case of online application, it will not be necessary to send the printed admission form to university.

Moreover, admissions in the second phase of spring semester 2022 will continue till April 18. The programs offered in this phase includes BA (Associate Degree), BBA, MA, M.Sc, Postgraduate diploma, BS programs, Teacher Training Programs (MA, M.Ed and B.Ed), certificate courses and associate degree programs.

The admissions in second phase will take place online, forms and prospectuses are available on the university's website www.aiou.edu.pk. Prospectus and admission form of BA (associate degree) is available at prospectus sale points, regional offices and main campus.

