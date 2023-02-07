UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Close Admissions Of MS/MPhil, PhD On Feb 15

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

AIOU to close admissions of MS/MPhil, PhD on Feb 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has commenced admissions in the first phase of spring 2023 semester including BS, MS/MPhil and PhD and the deadline for the submission of the admission application form is February 15.

Whereas, the last date of admission for Matric and Intermediate programmes is February 21. AIOU has also announced the admission entry test schedule for MS/MPhil and PhD programmes.

These entry tests will be conducted in university's academic complex from February 17-22.

Prospectuses and admission forms for these programmes are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and admission can only be applied via online mode. Online admission procedure is presented in the prospectuses in detail.

Admissions to BS programmes will be granted purely on a merit basis whereas the candidates will appear in the entry test to qualify for admission in MS/ MPhil and PhD.

