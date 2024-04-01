AIOU To Close Admissions On April 15
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that the last date for admissions for Semester Spring 2024 is April 15.
According to AIOU, the programs offered in this phase include Associate Degree (BA/BCom), BBA, BS (ODL) programs, teachers training programs (1.5, 2.5 and 4 Years B.Ed.), postgraduate diploma programs, and certificate courses.
Admission forms and prospectuses for these programs can be found on the university website. For students in remote or backward areas without internet access, or those facing difficulties applying online, manual applications for BA, BCom, and B.
Ed programs can be submitted at regional offices.
Overseas Pakistanis and international students living all over the world can enroll in these programs.
The university offers academic programs for international students through an online learning management system.
All educational activities, from admission to examinations, will be conducted online. It is pertinent to mention here that Allama Iqbal Open University has the largest teacher training program in Pakistan.
