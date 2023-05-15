UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Close Admissions On May 18

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 03:20 PM

AIOU to close admissions on May 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced May 18 as the last date for new admissions for the second phase of semester spring 2023, however, the continuing students can enroll themselves till May 25 without late fee charges.

According to the Director of Admissions, Syed Zia ul Hussain Naqvi, the date of admissions will not be extended any more, so the students are advised to avail of this opportunity to take admissions by May 18, otherwise, they will have to wait for the next semester.

It is pertinent to mention here that the AIOU has offered Associate Degrees (BA/B.Com), BS, B.Ed and Post Graduate Diploma programs in the second phase.

Admission forms and prospectus of all these programs are available on the university website www.aiou.edu.pk.

Moreover, according to the examination department, in the short period of four months from January to April 2023, the university issued 45,515 degrees, certificates and diplomas and verified 22,761 certificates and degrees.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University January April May Post All From

Recent Stories

Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Si ..

Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Punjab, Sindh & Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Feature: Arabian Saluki at ADIHEX represents Arabi ..

Feature: Arabian Saluki at ADIHEX represents Arabian hunting heritage

52 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini rings market-opening bell to c ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing Islamic Treas ..

52 minutes ago
 CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off ..

CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polishe ..

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.