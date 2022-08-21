UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Close Admissions On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

AIOU to close admissions on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set August 22 (Monday) as the last day of admissions in merit-based programs including certificate courses, BS, MBA, MS/MPhil, and Ph.D. offered in semester autumn, 2022.

According to AIOU, the prospectuses and admission forms for these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and admission can only be applied via online mode.

The online admission procedure is presented in the prospectuses in detail. Admissions to BS, 1.5 and 2.5 year MBA (New Scheme) programs will be granted purely on merit basis whereas the candidates will appear in entry test to qualify for admission in Commonwealth of Learning (COL) MBA/MPA, MS/ MPhil and PhD.

These entry tests will be conducted in the university's academic complex from August 26-31, 2022.

First and second merit lists will be displayed on the university website on September 5 and September 12 respectively.

On the other hand, deadline for depositing fee for the first and second merit lists will be September 9 and September 16 respectively.

Transparency in the entire admission procedures will be strictly ensured on the special directives of VC, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum.

It is pertinent to mention here that admissions for Matriculation and FA programs will continue till September 6.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University August September From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st August 2022

9 hours ago
 Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,71 ..

Seven drug peddlers held; police recover over 4,710 grams drugs

18 hours ago
 Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stag ..

Sam Bennett wins sprint to take Vuelta second stage

18 hours ago
 Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in ..

Assasination Attempt on Mariupol Mayor Results in No Injuries, Casualties

19 hours ago
 Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route perm ..

Minister for ensuring vehicles fitness, route permit

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.