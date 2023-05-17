UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Close Admissions On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

AIOU to close admissions on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set May 18 as the last date for new admissions for the second phase of the semester of spring 2023.

AIOU has offered Associate Degrees (BA/BCom), BS, B.Ed, and Post Graduate Diploma programs in the second phase.

According to the Director Admissions, Syed Zia ul Hussain Naqvi, the date of admissions will not be extended anymore.

It is pertinent to mention here that Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has allowed the continuing students to enroll themselves till May 25 without late fee charges.

Admission forms and prospectus of all these programs are available on the university website www.aiou.edu.pk.

Moreover, examinations of postgraduate programs (MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA, MLIS, M.Ed, and Postgraduate diplomas) offered in autumn 2022 semester will be held from May 22, 2023.

The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Roll number slips have been uploaded to students' CMS portal and dispatched to the students at their addresses as well.

