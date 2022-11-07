UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Close Admissions On Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 03:50 PM

AIOU to close admissions on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set November 8 as the last day of its 2nd Phase admissions for the semester Autumn, 2022.

The programs offered in the second phase includes Associate Degree (BA, B.Com), ADE, B.Ed, BS (ODL), Post Graduate Diploma Programs and Certificate Courses.

According to the Director Admissions, Syed Zia Husnain Naqvi, last date for new admissions was November 8, whereas continue students could register themselves till November 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that initially the last date of admissions was 6th October, which was extended to 18th October without late fee charges to facilitate the students who could not deposit the admission fee due to rains and floods in the country.

The date of admissions was once again extended till November 8 with late fee charges.

Moreover, AIOU is commencing final examinations of different postgraduate programs including MA/M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA (Commonwealth of Learning), MLIS and M.Ed from November 9.

According to controller examinations, Mian Muhammad Riaz, roll number slips have been uploaded to students' CMS accounts and the date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for the programs.

The university have set up examination centers across the country to facilitate students at the nearest places of their residence.

