AIOU to close admissions tomorrow (Tuesday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set April 18 (Tuesday) as the last day of its 2nd phase admissions of postgraduate programs whereas April 17 (today) is the last day for enrollment for the continuing students of Matric and intermediate for the semester spring 2023.

The programs offered in this phase include Post Graduate Diploma Programs, 2.5-year and 4-year BS Programs, Associate Degree in Arts (BA General), Associate Degree in Commerce (BCom), BBA, 1.

5, 2.5 and 4-Year B.Ed programs and Certificate courses.

Prospectuses and admission forms of these programs are available on the university website(www.aiou.edu.pk).

Moreover final exams of the Associate Degree in Arts (BA), Associate Degree in Commerce (B.Com) and B.Ed programs offered in the second phase of the semester autumn 2022 will begin simultaneously across the country from April 25.

The roll number slips have been uploaded to the CMS account of the students.