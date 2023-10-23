AIOU to close enrolment for continue students tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is currently offering admissions in Associate Degree in Arts (BA General), Associate Degree in Commerce (B.Com), Associate Degree in education, BS (ODL), B.Ed, BBA, and postgraduate diploma programs for semester autumn 2023.

The last date for enrolment of continuing students is tomorrow (Wednesday, October 25) while new students can take admission until November 7, 2023, without any late fee charges, said a press release on Monday.

Admission forms and prospectus of all the programs are available on the university website. Admission forms for the Associate Degree programs (BA, B.Com) and B.Ed program are also available at the University's Regional Offices and SWIFT Centers throughout the country.

All the necessary information is available in the prospectus. Students can visit our regional offices or call the university helpline on 051-111 112 468 for further information.