AIOU to close MPhil, PhD admissions on August 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set August 15 as the last date of admission for merit-based (face-to-face) programs including BS, MBA, M.Sc (Hons), MPhil, MS, and PhD being offered in the first phase of the semester autumn 2023 admissions.

According to AIOU, new students can apply online till August 15th, while current students in these programs (continuing students) can enroll in the next semester till August 22.

The entrance test/interviews for admission to MPhil, MS, and Ph.D programs will be held from August 17 to 23. Merit Lists of successful candidates will be uploaded on the university website within two weeks.

Admissions in Matric, Intermediate, and certificate courses will continue till September 5, 2023.