Open Menu

AIOU To Close MPhil, PhD Admissions On August 15

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 04:11 PM

AIOU to close MPhil, PhD admissions on August 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set August 15 as the last date of admission for merit-based (face-to-face) programs including BS, MBA, M.Sc (Hons), MPhil, MS, and PhD being offered in the first phase of the semester autumn 2023 admissions.

According to AIOU, new students can apply online till August 15th, while current students in these programs (continuing students) can enroll in the next semester till August 22.

The entrance test/interviews for admission to MPhil, MS, and Ph.D programs will be held from August 17 to 23. Merit Lists of successful candidates will be uploaded on the university website within two weeks.

Admissions in Matric, Intermediate, and certificate courses will continue till September 5, 2023.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University August September From

Recent Stories

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

30 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

42 minutes ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

2 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

2 hours ago
Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

2 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

2 hours ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

3 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan