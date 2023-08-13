AIOU to close MPhil, PhD admissions on August 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)'s admissions for autumn semester 2023 face-to-face programs including BS, M.Sc (Hons), MBA, MPhil, MS and PhD programs will close on August 15, while Admissions for Matric, FA and I.Com will continue till September 5.

According to AIOU, the admission forms and prospectus of all programs are available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

New students who wish to apply to face-to-face programs can apply online till 15th August on the university website (https://online.

aiou.edu.pk) while those already enrolled in these programs (current students) will be able to enroll till 22nd August.

The entrance test/interviews for admission to MPhil, MS, and PhD programs will be held from August 17 to 23.

Merit Lists of successful candidates will be uploaded on the university website within two weeks. The admissions for the second phase of semester autumn 2023 will start on September 1.

Programs offered in this phase will include teacher training programs, BA (associate degree), and BS (ODL) programs.