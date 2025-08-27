AIOU To Commence Examinations From September 1,
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced the commencement of Spring 2025 final examinations from September 1 across the country, covering all Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs ranging from Matric to MA/MSc.
According to Controller of Examinations, Muhammad Zahid Akhtar Khaki all necessary preparations have been finalized.
The date sheet also been made available on the university’s official website, while student's roll number slips were uploaded to their CMS portals to ensure a smooth process and to avoid any inconvenience, he said.
Examination centers have been established across the country providing students with facilities to appear for their exams at locations convenient to them, he added.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood directed all regional heads to maintain a calm, organized and pleasant environment at the centers so that students can perform to the best of their abilities.
The university administration expressed their commitment to conduct the examinations in a transparent, fair and efficient manner, ensuring that student's hard work and knowledge would be evaluated in the best possible way.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS holds anti-begging awareness exhibition2 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains claim a human life after kacha house caved in following land sliding in AJK village2 minutes ago
-
AIOU to commence examinations from September 1,2 minutes ago
-
Police launch awareness campaign against drugs at medical college2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan advances national commitments on school meals ahead of global summit2 minutes ago
-
Jirga discusses measures to establish peace in Hungu22 minutes ago
-
Record Chenab flood poses serious threat to Muzaffargarh22 minutes ago
-
187 illegal profiteers fined for over Rs. 1.16m in Mirpur: DC22 minutes ago
-
Suki Kinari Hydropower project extends flood relief support in Northern Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Illegal LPG cylinders removed from passenger vehicles in DI Khan32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hyderabad reviews preparations for Polio campaign, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, flood situation32 minutes ago
-
DC announces seven holidays for schools,colleges in Kot Momin32 minutes ago