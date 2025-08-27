AIOU to commence examinations from September 1,

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced the commencement of Spring 2025 final examinations from September 1 across the country, covering all Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programs ranging from Matric to MA/MSc.

According to Controller of Examinations, Muhammad Zahid Akhtar Khaki all necessary preparations have been finalized.

The date sheet also been made available on the university’s official website, while student's roll number slips were uploaded to their CMS portals to ensure a smooth process and to avoid any inconvenience, he said.

Examination centers have been established across the country providing students with facilities to appear for their exams at locations convenient to them, he added.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood directed all regional heads to maintain a calm, organized and pleasant environment at the centers so that students can perform to the best of their abilities.

The university administration expressed their commitment to conduct the examinations in a transparent, fair and efficient manner, ensuring that student's hard work and knowledge would be evaluated in the best possible way.

