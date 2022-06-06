UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Commence MA, M.Sc Exams From June 13

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Final examinations of MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA, Commonwealth of Learning (CoL) MPA/MBA, MLIS, M.Ed (ODL) and postgraduate diploma programmes offered in the semester Autumn 2021 of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin across the country on June 13 (Monday) and end on July 18.

The date sheet is uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk), whereas roll number slips are being dispatched to all the students at their postal addresses, and also uploaded on students' CMS accounts.

Almost 600 exam centers have been set up throughout the country.

Moreover, admissions in MA/M.Sc programs are open till June 15. Admission forms and prospectuses are also available on the university website.

The Director Admissions said that the date of admissions would not be extended any further.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the policy of HEC, the university will not offer admissions in these 2-year programmes after this, so this is the last chance for interested candidates to take admission in MA/M.Sc programs.

More Stories From Pakistan

