AIOU To Commence MA/MSc Exams From June 13

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2022 | 02:50 PM

AIOU to commence MA/MSc exams from June 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Final exams of MA/M.Sc and postgraduate diploma (ODL) programs offered in semester Autumn 2021 of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin across the country on June 13 and will continue till July 18.

The roll number slips are being dispatched to all students at their postal addresses and also uploaded on students' CMS accounts. Information regarding exams will be provided on CMS accounts.

According to Controller Examination, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Choudhury, almost 600 exam centers have been set up at the nearest places of students' residences or their workplaces.

As per instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul- Qayyum, all possible efforts have been made to ensure transparency in entire exams' process. Special teams have been constituted to supervise and monitor the examination process. Zero tolerance policy will be observed against any kind of unfair practice, he told.

Moreover, admissions in MA/M.Sc programs are open till 15th June with late fee charges. Admission forms and prospectuses are available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Students can only apply online in these programs.

