ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin online (in-camera) exams for international students enrolled in Matric, FA, and I.Com programs for the Spring 2024 semester on September 23.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr.

Nasir Mahmood has ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place, with exams being monitored via microsoft Teams using cameras for transparency, a press release said.

Roll number slips and guidelines have been uploaded to student portals.

Currently, the university serves around 1,000 international students from 37 countries and aims to increase this number to 50,000 in the future.

Additionally, admissions for the second phase of Autumn 2024 are open, offering Associate Degrees, BBA, BS (ODL), B.Ed., and diploma programs. More details are available on the AIOU website.