AIOU To Commence Online Exams For Int'l Students From Sept. 23
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin online (in-camera) exams for international students enrolled in Matric, FA, and I.Com programs for the Spring 2024 semester on September 23.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr.
Nasir Mahmood has ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place, with exams being monitored via microsoft Teams using cameras for transparency, a press release said.
Roll number slips and guidelines have been uploaded to student portals.
Currently, the university serves around 1,000 international students from 37 countries and aims to increase this number to 50,000 in the future.
Additionally, admissions for the second phase of Autumn 2024 are open, offering Associate Degrees, BBA, BS (ODL), B.Ed., and diploma programs. More details are available on the AIOU website.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner orders consistent inspection of vegetables supply chain2 minutes ago
-
Globalization vs. sovereignty: China’s balancing act2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police organize 04 days workshop on road safety2 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay tribute to armed forces2 minutes ago
-
Nation honors Rashid Minhas' supreme sacrifice on PAF Day with reverence & pride2 minutes ago
-
Experts suggests lifestyle changes to control diabetes in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
People must recognise their real enemy: Azma Bukhari2 minutes ago
-
Kissan Ittehad calls for 'agriculture emergency' amid growing challenges12 minutes ago
-
HEC lifts ban on affiliation & allows Urdu University grant affiliation to colleges in undergraduate ..12 minutes ago
-
14 'criminals' held along with arms22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today59 minutes ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang busted, trailer & 35 million recovered1 hour ago