AIOU to conduct MA, MSc exams from May 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is conducting examinations of MA, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA (Commonwealth of Learning), MLIS, M.Ed, and Postgraduate diplomas offered in the autumn 2022 semester from May 22.

The date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Roll number slips have been uploaded to students' CMS portal and dispatched to the students at their addresses as well.

According to Controller Examinations, Mian Muhammad Riaz, "Students can apply for a change of examination centers till May 17, university administration will process the applications as per eligibility, rules, and regulations. Moreover, admissions for the second phase of the semester of spring 2023 are open till May 25. The admission form and prospectus are available on the university website."