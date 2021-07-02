UrduPoint.com
AIOU To Conduct Online Exams Of Post Graduate Programmes From July 4

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is commencing final examinations of Post Graduate Diploma, MA, MSc, M.Com, MLIS, MBA / MPA and M.Ed (Old) offered in spring semester 2020 from July 4 to 11.

These examinations will be conducted online through Learning Management System (LMS), said a press release.

The university has made all the necessary arrangements for the online examinations and ICT department has created accounts for all students on the AIOU Agahi LMS portal.

The students can access their LMS account with their username (Student's AIOU registration number) and password (roll number).

It is pertinent to mention here that date sheet along with important instructions for students have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

All those students who lack computer and internet facilities are instructed to utilize computer laboratories established at the regional centers for this purpose. All regional centers have been given instructions to facilitate students in this regard.

