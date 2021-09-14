AIOU to construct new campus in Dir Lower: VC

Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum here Tuesday said that a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower was convened to discuss construction of the varsity's campus in the district

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum here Tuesday said that a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower was convened to discuss construction of the varsity's campus in the district.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at a local hotel in connection with his visit to the district. He said that AIOU is among the leading educational institutions of the country and more than 2.1 million students were studying and getting online education in various faculties of the varsity.

VC AIOU said that AIOU has 55 offices throughout the country and management of the varsity was striving to construct more campuses in various areas of the country.

The ceremony besides others was attended by Director General Regional Services AIOU, Inamullah Sheikh, Assistant Regional Director Timergara, Moaz Ahmed Sahib, Principal Tangay, Rahatullah, SS Lal Qila, Bahadur Khan and Principal Chakdara, Ayaz Khan.