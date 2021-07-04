UrduPoint.com
AIOU To Counter Islamophobia In Western World

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was going to establish four different centers of excellence with varying objectives ranging from countering the growing Islamophobia especially in the Western world.

These objectives include raising analytical level of discourse in the Muslim scholarly community; to disseminate the philosophy and thought of Allama Muhammad; to produce oral histories and train oral historians; and to promote Sufi thought based on the principles of love, peace, and equality.

Executive Council, the supreme body of the university in its 120th meeting held here the other day under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU gave formal approval for establishment of Centers of Excellence of Seerat Studies, Sufi Studies, Iqbal Chair of Muslim Thoughts, and Creating Achieves Intelligentsia of Pakistan.

While explaining objectives of the Centers of Excellence of Seerat Studies, Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum said that the proposed Center would help the Pakistani society as well as the Muslims around the world by forming research groups, and working as a think tank to provide logical response to those who are propagating negatively against islam and the Muslims.

"The center will also play a key role in countering the intellectual challenges faced by Pakistan society in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi.

The center will engage eminent Muslim scholars across the globe in creation, and transfer of knowledge in the field of Seerat Studies,"he added.

Similarly, the Center of Excellence on Sufi Studies would conduct academic research on Sufi tradition in Pakistan as well as South Asia. It would study the lives of Sufi saints to highlight their character traits. This center would also take initiatives to organize national and international dialogues on Sufi thoughts, the meeting was briefed.

Prof. Zia Ul-Qayyum while highlighting the objectives of Iqbal Chair of Muslim Thoughts said that this center would provide an opportunity to scholars to deliberate on the philosophical thought of Allama Muhammad Iqbal through his poetry and prose in urdu and Persian, to inculcate Iqbal's concept of "Khudi" in Muslim youth in general and Pakistani in particular.

"The main objectives of establishment of the Archives of Intelligentsia of Pakistan are to preserve oral history collection of eminent scholars of the country, and to train oral historian,"Dr Zia said.

He informed the meeting that these centers would generate and disseminate knowledge in the form of books and research articles, which would be translated into different languages by the Translation Studies Department of the university for the benefit of all.

