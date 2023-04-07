Close
AIOU To Develop A Framework For Education Of Afghan Refugee Children

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 02:00 PM

AIOU to develop a framework for education of Afghan refugee children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees, KPK agreed in a meeting that AIOU should develop a framework for the education and training of children of Afghan refugees.

The meeting was held in the office of the Commissioner for Afghan Refugees (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Muhammad Abbas Khan. Director of Academic Planning and International Collaboration, AIOU, Dr. Zahid Majeed with AIOU delegation, representatives of JICA, foreigners, and different delegates also participated in the meeting.

Dr. Zahid Majeed apprised the forum of the scope of various programs being offered at AIOU and the facilities that it may extend for the provision of quality education to Afghan refugee children through its distance learning programs.

He also highlighted the importance of ICT, blended, and online learning. Commissioner for Afghan refugees appreciated the educational services and nationwide network of AIOU and requested arrangements for the education and training of the children of Afghan refugees, which the university accepted and assured to formulate the framework.

Before the meeting, the Delegation of AIOU, JICA and Representatives of the Commissionerate visited various refugee-run schools and interacted with the children to identify the educational requirements of the students.

