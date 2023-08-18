Open Menu

AIOU To Disseminate Video Clips Of Seerat Books On Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The annual meeting of the Board of Management and Review and Publishing Committee for Seerat-un-Nabi Chair was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The meeting was presided over by the Head Seerat chair, Prof Dr Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rahman.

The meeting presented the review report of the activities organized last year, books and manuscripts for publication and monographs and projects regarding Seerat un-Nabi was also presented.

The board also discussed the issues related to the holding of the National Seerat Conference for Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Speaking as a chief guest Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that keeping in view the popularity of social media, there is a need to record short clips of Seerat books and disseminate them on social media to connect the young generation with the teachings of Rasool-e-Kareem (Peace Be Upon Him) for reformation of the society.

He also directed the Management Board of Seerat Chair to instruct the writers to submit a summary or introductory note of the book before writing the book.

The committee unanimously approved to present the manuscripts of two out of nine books to the committee for review.

Dr. Sahibzada Sajid ur Rahman said that the mission of the Seerat Chair is to promote the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) for the guidance of the young generation.

He said that one year and five months ago, this Seerat Chair was established in AIOU, and has achieved the set goals very successfully.

He said, "We ensure that the topic for extended lectures, seminars, and conferences is in accordance with social needs.

Head of Project Management Unit, Muhammad Rafiq Tahir suggested a national Seerat conference be held in Rabiul Awwal." Seerat writers should be invited to respond to those spreading anarchy and unrest like the Jaranwala incident.

Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Qibla Ayaz proposed the topic of Islamophobia for the National Seerat Conference, which was agreed upon.

Other members of the board included Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, Prof. Dr Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi, Prof. Dr Shah Moinuddin Hashmi, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Dr Muhammad Sajjad, Dr Tanveer Anjum, Dr Noor Ahmed Shahtaz, Dr Syed Azizur Rehman and Dr. while Pirzada Bakhtiar Ahmed, participated online from United Kingdom.

