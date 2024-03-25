Open Menu

AIOU To Establish A State-of-the-art Campus In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

AIOU to establish a state-of-the-art campus in Mardan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will establish a state of the art campus in Mardan.

In this regard, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood called on Mayor of Mardan, Hamayatullah Mayar, and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Naik Mohammad Khan.

While giving a detailed briefing on the educational services of the university, Dr. Nasir said that if AIOU could get land at a suitable place in Mardan, the University will build a state-of-the-art campus of the university, which will provide a lot of convenience to the students of Mardan. All the facilities will be available to them at their doorstep.

Hamayatullah Mayar and Naik Muhammad Khan assured to lease suitable land to the University in Mardan for the construction of the campus. In these meetings, Director General Regional Services, AIOU, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan accompanied the Vice Chancellor .

The delegation of Allama Iqbal Open University led by the Vice Chancellor also participated in a seminar organized in Abdul Wali Khan University regarding Pakistan Day. Dr. Nasir Mahmood also called on the vice chancellor of Kohat University of Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Naseeruddin in his office yesterday. VC, AIOU will also visit the campus in Mardan.

Related Topics

Technology Pakistan Day Visit Kohat Mardan Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University All

Recent Stories

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

45 minutes ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

52 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

1 hour ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

2 hours ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

2 hours ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

2 hours ago
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

4 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

5 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan