AIOU To Establish Gandhara Museum And Iqbal Archive

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

AIOU to establish Gandhara museum and Iqbal archive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will soon establish Iqbal Archive and Gandhra Museum at the main campus of the university.

While addressing a function in connection with the month-long Independence Day celebrations held here, Professor Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, said nations do not forget the sacrifices of their heroes.

He viewed that it becomes the foremost responsibility of Allama Iqbal Open University, which is associated with the name of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the Thinker of Pakistan, to inform the youth, coming generation about Iqbal's life, his poetry and philosophy and for this purpose the university is going to establish Iqbal Archive in the Central library of the university.

He said this archive would also help researchers on Iqbal. He said that AIOU would soon establish a museum at the main campus as well.

He elaborated that the said museum would have different galleries such as Photohar Gallery, Gandhara Gallery, AIOU Gallery, Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Gallery.

Prof. Dr Zia Ul Qayyum reiterated that AIOU would continue to play its pivotal role, as an esteemed national institution, for the progress and development of the country.

Other speakers while addressing the audience emphasized on the need for making collective efforts for the cause of honor and integrity of the country.

They highlighted the great sacrifices made by our forefathers in the struggle for independence and encouraged the audience to play their due role on both personal and professional level towards national progress and development.

Prof Dr Shahid Kmran, Dean FSS&H, made an enlightening discussion on Iqbal's visionary leadership and ideology and instrumental role he played in seeking freedom from colonial domination.

President Academic Staff Association (ASA), Dr Fazal ur Rehman, and President Employees Welfare Association (EWA) Sher Asif Satti while expressing their views on this occasion appreciated the role of vice chancellor for development of the university and welfare of the employees. They extended full support of their respective associations to Prof. Zia Ul-Qayyum.

