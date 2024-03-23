AIOU to establish its state-of-the-art campus in Mardan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will establish a state of the art campus in Mardan.

In this regard, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood held a meeting with Mayor of Mardan, Hamayatullah Mayar and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Naik Mohammad Khan on Saturday, said a press release.

While giving a detailed briefing on the educational services of the University, Dr. Nasir said that if AIOU could get land at a suitable place in Mardan, the University will build a state-of-the-art campus of the university, which will provide a lot of convenience to the students of Mardan. All the facilities will be available to them at their doorstep.

Hamayatullah Mayar and Naik Muhammad Khan assured to lease suitable land to the University in Mardan for the construction of the campus.

In these meetings, Director General Regional Services, AIOU, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan accompanied the Vice Chancellor.

The delegation of Allama Iqbal Open University led by the Vice Chancellor also participated in a seminar organized in Abdul Wali Khan University regarding Pakistan Day.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood also called on the Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Naseeruddin in his office yesterday. VC, AIOU will also visit the campus in Mardan.