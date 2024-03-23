AIOU To Establish Its State-of-the-art Campus In Mardan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will establish a state of the art campus in Mardan.
In this regard, Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood held a meeting with Mayor of Mardan, Hamayatullah Mayar and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Naik Mohammad Khan on Saturday, said a press release.
While giving a detailed briefing on the educational services of the University, Dr. Nasir said that if AIOU could get land at a suitable place in Mardan, the University will build a state-of-the-art campus of the university, which will provide a lot of convenience to the students of Mardan. All the facilities will be available to them at their doorstep.
Hamayatullah Mayar and Naik Muhammad Khan assured to lease suitable land to the University in Mardan for the construction of the campus.
In these meetings, Director General Regional Services, AIOU, Dr. Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Khan accompanied the Vice Chancellor.
The delegation of Allama Iqbal Open University led by the Vice Chancellor also participated in a seminar organized in Abdul Wali Khan University regarding Pakistan Day.
Dr. Nasir Mahmood also called on the Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Naseeruddin in his office yesterday. VC, AIOU will also visit the campus in Mardan.
Recent Stories
Imad Wasim withdraws his retirement from cricket
Russia arrests 11 suspects as death toll of Moscow concert rises to 115
Punjab CM takes notice of young man’s tragic death due to Kite string
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman honored with Nishan-e-Pakistan a ..
Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89
Armed forces, CJCSC, Services Chiefs congratulate nation on Pakistan Day
No compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty: President
Punjab govt reshuffles Six DIGs across province
Pakistan Day Military parade underway at Parade Avenue in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2024
PCB chairman emphasises importance of merit in national selection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Meteorological Day marked6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day observed across northern Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day marked with national enthusiasm6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day celebrated with enthusiasm in Jhang16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day observed in Skardu with zeal, national spirit16 minutes ago
-
Three POs held during raid26 minutes ago
-
Interfaith Iftar hosted by LifeAtLahore & WCLA26 minutes ago
-
USKT organised a ceremony 'World Plantation Day'46 minutes ago
-
One killed, 10 hurt in road mishap56 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
Pak Day celebrations for national strength, unity: Law Minister1 hour ago
-
Pak Day urges nation to be united; says Khakwani1 hour ago