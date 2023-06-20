UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Establish Swift Centers Across Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

AIOU to establish Swift centers across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has decided to establish "AIOU SWIFT Centers" across the country for the convenience of students and to ensure they have access to essential information related to academics, admissions, and examinations.

According to the AIOU, after the digitization of university, there was a need to provide online facilities to students in remote areas of the country, where internet and computer facilities are not available to students.

On the special instructions of Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, the university established state-of-the-art computer labs in the regional offices of AIOU in the first phase to provide students free internet and computer facilities.

Now in the second phase, AIOU SWIFT Centers are being established across the country, providing all necessary information and facilities to existing and new students.

These SWIFT Centers will be duly registered with AIOU to promote the academic services and activities of the university and serve as a digital facility center for students. Applications have been invited for the establishment of these centers.

In this regard, an advertisement has been published in the national newspapers yesterday, containing all the information about terms and conditions, and procedures for the establishment of SWIFT centers.

Individuals having requisite facilities can apply online at swift.aiou.edu.pk. The last date for submission of the online application is July 7, 2023.

Related Topics

Internet Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University July All

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates different development projects

PM inaugurates different development projects

10 minutes ago
 EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to ..

EDB launches AED100 mn AgriTech loans programme to boost UAE food security

14 minutes ago
 UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for ..

UAE voted Arab youth&#039;s top choice to live for 12th year in a row

1 hour ago
 Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

2 hours ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

2 hours ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.