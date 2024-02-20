AIOU To Establish Training And Development Center
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) A "Training and Development Center" is being set up at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for the professional development of academic, administrative and servicing department employees.
The Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has taken this initiative, a press release on Tuesday said.
As a pilot project, an 8-week training workshop was started yesterday to train hostel staff, sanitation workers, gardeners, and naib qasids.
Dean, Faculty of education, Prof. Dr. Fazal ur Rahman said that the professional development of staff is crucial at present.
He emphasized that the establishment of this training and development centre would mark a new beginning for the university.
Director, Adult Literacy Center, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhry explained the specifics of the training workshop.
In the first phase, the hostel staff will be trained about the basics of hospitality, in the second phase, the sanitary workers and gardeners will be exposed to the best and modern methods of cleaning and beautifying the campus, while in the last phase, naib qasids, security guards and other employees will be trained about public dealing.
Manager, Islamabad Club, Abid Agha, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhry, Dr. Zaheer, Dr. Rahmatullah Bhatti and Dr. Tahira Bibi will be the trainers.
Hostel in-charge, Muzaffar Abbas, thanked the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and the Adult Literacy Department for providing training to the hostel staff.
Addressing the opening session, Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Chaudhry and President, Employees Welfare Association (EWA), Yasir Mehmood, thanked the Vice Chancellor and described the professional development of the staff as a good initiative.
Recent Stories
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024
Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine power pilferers booked56 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 409 power pilferers in 24 hours1 minute ago
-
Price control: DC displeased with PC magistrates’ performance1 minute ago
-
Three Panels Contest for Hyderabad Gymkhana's Elections11 minutes ago
-
PTI backed independent candidates submit affidavit of joining SIC11 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open Court21 minutes ago
-
Candidates for reserved seats of female, minority asked to submit election expenses by Feb 2121 minutes ago
-
Snowfall, road conjunctions affect tourism in Abbottabad31 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall disrupts communication links and block roads in Abbottabad and Mansehra31 minutes ago
-
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal41 minutes ago
-
Aneeq Ahmed stresses national harmony , positivity41 minutes ago
-
Two held with 2kg Hashish, illegal weapon51 minutes ago