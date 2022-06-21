UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Explore Cooperation Opportunities With Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum will soon visit Saudi Arabia to explore and examine the possibilities of collaboration with the Saudi online education system as per the instructions of the Federal Ministry of Education and Vocational Training

This visit will be part of AIOU's efforts to establish and promote joint ventures with other countries for imparting quality education to the people of Pakistan.

This visit will be part of AIOU's efforts to establish and promote joint ventures with other countries for imparting quality education to the people of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain was of the view that the online education system has become very popular all over the world during the COVID-19.

He said that Saudi Arabia has established a state of the art online system for education with 20 tv channels.

A delegation of AIOU will visit Saudi Arabia to examine their education system to improve the facilities here at AlOU.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that after the approval of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the university has expedited the work of setting up the "Education Television Channel".

The university has already launched a 'Web TV' facility to provide multimedia support to its more than 1.2 million students across the country, which is running very successfully.

