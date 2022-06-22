UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Explore Cooperation Opportunities With Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

AIOU to explore cooperation opportunities with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum will soon visit Saudi Arabia to explore and examine the possibilities of collaboration with the Saudi online education system as per the instructions of the Federal Ministry of Education and Vocational Training.

This visit will be part of AIOU's efforts to establish and promote joint ventures with other countries for imparting quality education to the people of Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain was of the view that the online education system had become very popular all over the world during the COVID-19.

He said that Saudi Arabia had established a state of the art online system for education with 20 tv channels.

A delegation of AIOU will visit Saudi Arabia to examine their education system to improve the facilities here at AlOU.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum said that after the approval of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the university had expedited the work of setting up the "Education Television Channel".

The university has already launched a 'Web TV' facility to provide multimedia support to its more than 1.2 million students across the country, which is running very successfully.

snk/ 778

