AIOU to focus on student facilitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will give special attention to increase the facilities of the students.

Students are the real asset and family members of the university, said Vice Chancellor, AIOU Prof. Dr. Nasir Mshmood while visiting the infrastructure and facilities established for students in the Directorate of Student Advisory and Counseling Services (DSA&CS).

He further said that all the necessary information and guidance should be provided under one roof to students for their convenience.

Vice-Chancellor directed the Additional Director, DSA&CS, Syed Ghulam Kazim Ali that a brief record of the e-mails, phone calls and letters sent by the students should be compiled with the stats that how many applications received, how many were solved, and what is the number of pending applications, these stats will help in the formulation of strategies to further improve student services.

Registrar, Director General Regional Services, Director Admissions, Controller of Examinations, In-charge Student Facilitation Center, Planning Officer and others were also present on this occasion.

The vice chancellor instructed the Principal Officers to ensure that the date of admissions extension, declaration of results and other student related important information should be provided to DSA immediately so that correct information was provided to the students.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood also directed the Director of Student Affairs to set up Alumni and Student Counseling Counters.

He also expressed the need to actively participate in social activities and student support programs.