AIOU To Help Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

AIOU to help flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :A special meeting of General Body of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) was held the other day.

The meeting was presided over by the President, ASA, Prof. Dr. Moinuddin Hashmi.

The body unanimously decided to provide financial assistance, tents, and basic medical facilities to victims in flooded areas.

According to President ASA, Prof. Dr. Moinuddin Hashmi, 1.7 million rupees have been collected so far, from which 8 lac rupees are donated from the fund of the ASA and we are aiming to collect 2 million rupees at least.

Two separate committees have been set up to identify and distribute aid. Furthermore, AIOU's Employees Welfare Association (EWA) and Officers Welfare Association (OWA) are also collecting donations to help the flood victims.

Dr. Hashmi said that Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has assured to provide all kinds of logistic support and he appreciated our effort and passion to help the flood victims.

Allama Iqbal Open University has supported Pakistan in every difficult hour, be it the earthquake of 2005 or the flood of 2010, the employees, officers, and faculty members of Allama Iqbal Open University have generously donated.

Dr. Moinuddin Hashmi said that our students are our priority, we are working with our regional offices to make a list of all AIOU students residing in the flood-affected areas to distribute this aid among them.

He said that we must pray to Allah because victims need aid and prayers in this difficult time. General Secretary, ASA, Salman Qureshi also addressed the event.

