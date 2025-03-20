AIOU to hold 5th Int' moot on early childhood care

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will host a two-day 5th International Conference on Early Childhood Education and Development on April 29-30.

The conference is being organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning & Development, UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood and Rupani Foundation.

This year, the conference will be held under the theme: "Nurturing a Bright Beginning for a Better Future – Investing in Early Years."

The event will bring together leading education experts, researchers, policymakers, and other stakeholders on a single platform to explore investment strategies in early childhood development and formulate policies to ensure every child gets the best possible start in life.

According to the Faculty of Education, the conference will focus on redefining the concept of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) by analyzing current national and global trends, challenges, and best practices.

For more details, including research paper submissions and registration information, visit the official conference website at http://icecd.aiou.edu.pk.

It is worth mentioning that, in line with the vision of Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, AIOU is committed to producing graduates with practical and creative thinking skills, awakening the hidden potential of children, and providing scholars with opportunities to learn from renowned national and international researchers/educators.

The university has placed special emphasis on organizing seminars, workshops, and conferences to facilitate knowledge-sharing and research exhibitions. This conference is part of that ongoing effort.