AIOU To Hold 5th Int' Moot On Early Childhood Care
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will host a two-day 5th International Conference on Early Childhood Education and Development on April 29-30.
The conference is being organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning & Development, UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood and Rupani Foundation.
This year, the conference will be held under the theme: "Nurturing a Bright Beginning for a Better Future – Investing in Early Years."
The event will bring together leading education experts, researchers, policymakers, and other stakeholders on a single platform to explore investment strategies in early childhood development and formulate policies to ensure every child gets the best possible start in life.
According to the Faculty of Education, the conference will focus on redefining the concept of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) by analyzing current national and global trends, challenges, and best practices.
For more details, including research paper submissions and registration information, visit the official conference website at http://icecd.aiou.edu.pk.
It is worth mentioning that, in line with the vision of Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, AIOU is committed to producing graduates with practical and creative thinking skills, awakening the hidden potential of children, and providing scholars with opportunities to learn from renowned national and international researchers/educators.
The university has placed special emphasis on organizing seminars, workshops, and conferences to facilitate knowledge-sharing and research exhibitions. This conference is part of that ongoing effort.
Recent Stories
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated moon dust for lunar exploration
Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand Nort ..
Update: Ministry of Finance announces new ministerial decision on service provid ..
UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba along ..
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO issues 3-day power suspension programme6 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief welcomes opening of Torkham border for trade6 minutes ago
-
CEO Health reviews vaccination status6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner opens plantation drive in Lal Suhanra Park6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani PhD student selected for 74th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in Germany6 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold 5th Int' moot on early childhood care6 minutes ago
-
Lecture Program held to honor Surhiyah Badshah6 minutes ago
-
PHA distributes plants on 20 locations6 minutes ago
-
24 dead, 1,514 injured in Punjab road accidents16 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah holds key meeting with British High Commissioner16 minutes ago
-
CM advisor reviews Ramzan Nigheban package16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC meet Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi16 minutes ago