Open Menu

AIOU To Hold 5th Int' Moot On Early Childhood Care

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

AIOU to hold 5th Int' moot on early childhood care

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will host a two-day 5th International Conference on Early Childhood Education and Development on April 29-30.

The conference is being organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning & Development, UNICEF, World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood and Rupani Foundation.

This year, the conference will be held under the theme: "Nurturing a Bright Beginning for a Better Future – Investing in Early Years."

The event will bring together leading education experts, researchers, policymakers, and other stakeholders on a single platform to explore investment strategies in early childhood development and formulate policies to ensure every child gets the best possible start in life.

According to the Faculty of Education, the conference will focus on redefining the concept of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) by analyzing current national and global trends, challenges, and best practices.

For more details, including research paper submissions and registration information, visit the official conference website at http://icecd.aiou.edu.pk.

It is worth mentioning that, in line with the vision of Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, AIOU is committed to producing graduates with practical and creative thinking skills, awakening the hidden potential of children, and providing scholars with opportunities to learn from renowned national and international researchers/educators.

The university has placed special emphasis on organizing seminars, workshops, and conferences to facilitate knowledge-sharing and research exhibitions. This conference is part of that ongoing effort.

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated mo ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated moon dust for lunar exploration

60 minutes ago
 Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to ..

Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

60 minutes ago

Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promoti ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand Nort ..

1 hour ago
 Update: Ministry of Finance announces new minister ..

Update: Ministry of Finance announces new ministerial decision on service provid ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Go ..

UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba along ..

1 hour ago
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Coun ..

Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

5 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

5 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

6 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan