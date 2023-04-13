UrduPoint.com

AIOU To Hold Conference On May 3

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

AIOU to hold conference on May 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Turkiye's Yunus Emre Institute will organize a one-day international conference titled "Pakistan-Turkiye relations" on May 3.

"The conference will be presided over by the Vice Chancellor (VC) of AIOU Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, while the Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan Mehmet Pachaji will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony," said a press release here on Thursday.

"Renowned personalities from Turkiye and Pakistan will express their views on Pakistan-Turkey relations, language, culture, Khilafat Movement as well as Allama Iqbal, Maulana Rumi, and Yunus Emre.

Allama Iqbal Open University invited Academicians and experts from various fields to attend and present papers at this conference." "The Education Attaché will discuss the Turkiye education system and teacher training." The coordinator of Yunus Emre Institute for Pakistan Dr Halil Tokar will talk about the cooperation between Allama Iqbal Open University and Yunus Emre Institute, It added.

The calligraphy of Turkish calligraphers on Asmaullah Al Husna will also be exhibited on the premises of the conference hall of AIOU.

The university has appointed Dr Muhammad Arif as the coordinator of the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Nasir Tokar Allama Iqbal Open University May From

Recent Stories

Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borougeâ€™s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

2 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.