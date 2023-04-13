AIOU to hold conference on May 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Turkiye's Yunus Emre Institute will organize a one-day international conference titled "Pakistan-Turkiye relations" on May 3.

"The conference will be presided over by the Vice Chancellor (VC) of AIOU Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, while the Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan Mehmet Pachaji will be the chief guest of the opening ceremony," said a press release here on Thursday.

"Renowned personalities from Turkiye and Pakistan will express their views on Pakistan-Turkey relations, language, culture, Khilafat Movement as well as Allama Iqbal, Maulana Rumi, and Yunus Emre.

Allama Iqbal Open University invited Academicians and experts from various fields to attend and present papers at this conference." "The Education Attaché will discuss the Turkiye education system and teacher training." The coordinator of Yunus Emre Institute for Pakistan Dr Halil Tokar will talk about the cooperation between Allama Iqbal Open University and Yunus Emre Institute, It added.

The calligraphy of Turkish calligraphers on Asmaullah Al Husna will also be exhibited on the premises of the conference hall of AIOU.

The university has appointed Dr Muhammad Arif as the coordinator of the conference.